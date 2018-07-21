Samantha Ponder is outnumbered!

The ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown host and her husband, former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder, have welcomed their third child, a daughter, Samantha announced via Instagram on Saturday.

“So thankful. 🎀,” Samantha, 32, captioned a photo of Christian, 30, holding the newborn in his left arm atop a pillow.

The Ponders are also parents to son Robinson True, who turned 1 in June, and daughter Bowden “Scout” Sainte-Claire, 4 — who both celebrated their birthdays already this summer.

“So grateful for one full year with the smiliest, most joyful human I’ve ever known,” Samantha captioned a photo gallery of her son on June 8. “Robinson True, you are as unique and strong willed as your namesakes and the verse I couldn’t forget while I carried you perfectly describes what you elicit in me.”

Wrote the new mom of three next to a snapshot of Scout on her July 2 birthday, “A day that summed her up pretty well: 5 outfit changes, tennis camp domination, tons of laughs, a few fights, all the Mexican food, a unicorn cake and family movie night on a ‘magical bed’ (aka air mattress).”

The couple married on Dec. 17, 2012 in Hudson, Wisconsin. After welcoming their daughter, two decided to call their her “Scout,” after the young protagonist in To Kill a Mockingbird.

In March 2017, Samantha was at the center of controversy during her pregnancy with Robinson, clapping back at Twitter trolls who had been throwing hateful comments her way.

“Getting sexist/vulgar tweets abt my job/appearance while I’m unable to see my own feet & covered in toddler pee is somethin else I tell ya,” she wrote on Twitter.