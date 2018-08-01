Erykah Badu Is Also a Doula and Model Slick Woods Wants the Singer to Deliver Her Baby

Model Slick Woods will soon be welcoming her first child with some surprising musical help.

The model, 21, who is expecting a boy with model Adonis Bosso, revealed during an interview with Elle UK that singer Erykah Badu will serve as her doula.

“She’s a mommy role model. A mother I look up to, who kills her s— and is a boss-a– bitch,” Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, told the magazine’s September issue.

The style icon who she plans to name her son Saphir, she told the magazine.

While most know Badu as a singer, she also moonlights as a birthing coach and has helped deliver over 40 babies, according to Essence.

“It just kind of happens. I don’t plan how many people I work with. I don’t charge anything. It’s for my own learning, and I just enjoy being the welcoming committee,” Badu told Pitchfork.

“I became a doula by default. I had [son] Seven naturally, at home, and a couple of years later I was traveling through Europe, and one of my best friends, Afya, who is the wife of stic.man from dead prez, went into labor,” Badu explained to Pitchfork.

“I naturally knew what to do, and it was then that I figured out that this was something I can do that makes me so fulfilled,” Badu also told the outlet.

So it seems, Woods will be in good hands when she goes into labor. Woods, the muse behind Rihanna’s Fenty campaigns, announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

“In good company,” Woods captioned the Instagram post, which shows her sitting poolside in a black-and-white striped bikini that shows off her growing bump.