Erika Christensen is pregnant — again!

The Parenthood alum is expecting her second child with husband Cole Maness, she revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Christensen, 35, shared two photos of herself in an Instagram post, first wearing a red jumpsuit and second donning a red-hot, floor-length fitted dress. In the second photo, the actress cradles her bump as she stands in front of a rack of glamorous clothes.

“ALL ABOUT THE ANGLE. #swipe #secrets,” she captioned the post.

She also posted on her Instagram Story, where she showcased her bump and wrote, “(And I didn’t just eat a burrito.)”

Additionally, Christensen shared a photo of her daughter Shane Maness, who turns 2 on June 21, wearing a pink T-shirt that reads “big sister.”

“Check the t-shirt,” the mama-to-be wrote in overlaying text on the image of her firstborn.

The announcement comes weeks after Christensen shared a throwback picture of her nursing Shane in honor of Mother’s Day.

The intimate photo captured the connection between mother and child while nursing, with Christensen captioning the photo, “A private moment from the beginning of this relationship that’s still in its beginnings.”

She went on to celebrate her own mother, thanking her for being a great role model. “Today I definitely focused on my gratitude for my mom, who did and does so much to teach me not THAT the seemingly impossible is possible, but HOW. She taught me to break the mountain down into step after step. I hope I can teach the same invaluable lesson.”

Christensen, 35, also thanked Shane for being part of her life, writing, “And now a moment of gratitude to my girl for swooping in and bringing her infectious joy and curiosity into our family, and for helping me learn how to be a mama.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the teachers and lovers and leaders who are helping wear that mother hat whether they even realize it or not. #mothersday,” she concluded her message, which was met with comments from fans like “Beautiful and raw” and “A beautiful depiction of motherhood.”