Pregnant Erika Christensen Bares Her Baby Bump in a Swimsuit While Doing Yoga on the Beach

Erika Christensen is bumping on the beach!

The pregnant Parenthood alum is performing an impressive pose in a photo she shared to her Instagram account Wednesday, balancing atop husband Cole Maness’ feet while their daughter Shane, 2 this month, looks on nearby.

For the seaside outing, the 35-year-old actress showed off her bare baby bump in a one-piece blue swimsuit featuring a cut-out portion in the front.

“Ok, first of all, I’m a little further along [than] I let on. Bumpin for real,” she captioned the post. “And secondly, I have never done this in my life.”

Explained Christensen, “My friends practice acro-yoga and convinced me I’d be totally fine. They were right. Super fun, easier than it looks, and why not make a spectacle at the beach? #pregnant #AF”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Erika Christensen

RELATED: Erika Christensen Shares a Topless Throwback Breastfeeding Photo in Honor of Mother’s Day

Christensen revealed on Instagram late last month that she and Maness are expecting their second child, sharing two photos of herself that required followers to swipe to see the differences between her front and profile views.

In the first, she wore a red jumpsuit; in the second, she donned a red-hot, floor-length fitted dress. In the second photo, the actress cradled her bump as she stood in front of a rack of clothes.

“ALL ABOUT THE ANGLE. #swipe #secrets,” she cheekily captioned the gallery.

RELATED VIDEO: Parenthood Star Monica Potter Posts Belly Photo Causing Pregnancy Speculation



The announcement came weeks after Christensen shared a throwback picture of herself nursing Shane in honor of Mother’s Day.

The intimate photo captured the connection between mother and child while nursing, with the star captioning it, “A private moment from the beginning of this relationship that’s still in its beginnings.”

Christensen also thanked Shane for being part of her life, writing, “And now a moment of gratitude to my girl for swooping in and bringing her infectious joy and curiosity into our family, and for helping me learn how to be a mama.”