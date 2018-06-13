Erika Christensen can’t contain her excitement — it’s a girl!

The 35-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Cole Maness, accidentally slipped while speaking to reporters at Tuesday’s Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp, 2018 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient.

After teasing that she knew the baby’s sex but wasn’t going to reveal it just yet — “It’s fun to have secrets,” she said — Christensen let her guard down while talking about her daughter Shane Maness, who turns 2 this month, becoming a big sister.

“She seems to grasp. My mom got her a t-shirt that says, ‘Big sister.’ She seems to grasp that there’s a baby in here. She’s giving the baby some kisses. Hopefully the little one will learn a lot from her sister,” the Parenthood alum shared, realizing that she had unintentionally announced she was having another girl. “Oh, well, there you go.”

Erika Christensen Frazer Harrison/Getty

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Christensen revealed that she was “a little fitter” during her first pregnancy, when she continued to do hikes. As for cravings this time around? “Salty things. That’s been pretty consistent throughout this pregnancy,” she shared.

She also said that she finds “focusing” to be the hardest part of parenting.

“If it’s time that I’m doing work things or if it’s time that I’m having with my daughter, than it’s all beautiful. If I try to mix them, then I’m just frustrated that I can’t get things done and I’m getting frustrated that I can’t get her what she needs,” she explained. “Just keeping the scheduling super clear in my own mind and being able to grant her all of my attention is great, otherwise it’s a mess and it’s frustrating.”

RELATED: Pregnant Erika Christensen Bares Her Baby Bump in a Swimsuit While Doing Yoga on the Beach

Christensen revealed on Instagram late last month that she and Maness are expecting their second child, sharing two photos of herself that required followers to swipe to see the difference between her front and profile views.

In the first, she wore a red jumpsuit; in the second, she donned a red-hot, floor-length fitted dress. In the second photo, the actress cradled her bump as she stood in front of a rack of clothes.

“ALL ABOUT THE ANGLE. #swipe #secrets,” she cheekily captioned the gallery.