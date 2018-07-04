Hear Enrique Iglesias' Baby Giggle as Singer Imitates a Whale During Family Day in the Water

Enrique Iglesias is having a whale of a time this Fourth of July!

The singer and father of two had a hilarious bonding moment with one of his 6-month-old twins Wednesday, spitting water into the air in an impressive imitation of the water-dwelling mammal.

In the Instagram video, the tiny tot can’t help but giggle uncontrollably as their dad continues to act like a whale, enjoying the sun and splashing in a crab-shaped float and adorable pink floppy sun hat.

“🐳😂🐳 Happy 4th of July!,” Iglesias, 43, captioned the heartwarming post.

While Wednesday may be a celebration of America, Iglesias and his longtime love Anna Kournikova have been encouraging baby Nicholas and Lucy to root for their parents’ home countries during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Instead of picking sides, Kournikova has had the babies showing their support for both teams. In an Instagram post shared Sunday, the 37-year-old tennis star held a child in each arm as they donned coordinating Russia shirts — one in blue and one in white, while Mom also rooted on her home country.

However, they didn’t leave out the Spanish singer. In a second snap, the twins cuddled up to each other on a blue chair while sporting matching Spain jerseys. (After tying 1-1, Russia defeated Spain on penalty kicks.)

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's twins Anna Kournikova Instagram

The new parents may have kept hush-hush about their little ones on the way during Kournikova’s pregnancy, but haven’t resisted showing them off a little since their December birth.

“I became a father 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” Iglesias told the crowd enthusiastically at the Budapest Sports Arena during a March concert.

In addition to the sweet shout-out, the “Escape” singer also dedicated a message to the mother of his twins and partner of 16 years. “Actually three things: I love my girl and I super f—ing love you guys for being here tonight. This is for your loyalty,” he added.