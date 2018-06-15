Cutest Cheerleader! Enrique Iglesias and His 5-Month-Old Bond Over the World Cup in Adorable Photo

Enrique Iglesias continues to pass down his love for soccer to his twins Nicholas and Lucy!

The singer, 43, shared a new photo of one of his twins on Instagram during the Spain vs. Portugal World Cup match on Friday. Iglesias, who was born in Madrid, carried his 5-month-old on his shoulders as he proudly draped an España blanket across his back.

Spain had victory snatched away at the last moments of the game as Portugal’s all-star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal to make it a 3-3 draw between the neighboring countries.

Just one day before, Iglesias’ girlfriend and mother of his twins, Anna Kournikova, shared an adorable photo of one of the babies in celebration of the World Cup in Russia as her home country defeated Saudi Arabia 5-0.

In a picture shared on Thursday, Kournikova, who was born in Moscow, held her child in one hand as she posed with a plush Fifa soccer ball in the other.

And this isn’t the first time Iglesias and Kournikova have introduced soccer to their children since they were born in December 2017.

In April, the dad of two shared a photo of him and his twins watching a Liverpool vs. Roma game during the Champion’s League semi-final round. “Game day!!” he captioned the picture.

Iglesias previously gushed about the joys of being a father during a March concert in Budapest, Hungary, marking the first time he publicly spoke out about Nicholas and Lucy.

“I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” he enthusiastically told the crowd at the Budapest Sports Arena as seen in video captured by attendees.

In addition to the sweet shout-out, the star also dedicated a message to his partner of 16 years.

“Actually three things: I love my girl and I super f—ing love you guys for being here tonight. This is for your loyalty,” he said about Kournikova.

Iglesias has long thought Kournikova would be the “ideal mother,” telling PEOPLE en Español in 2007, “I think she’d be the perfect mother, and I say it regardless of whether I’d be with her or not.”