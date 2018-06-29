Emilie de Ravin is ready for round two of motherhood!

The former Lost and Once Upon a Time star is expecting her second child, a son, with fiancé Eric Bilitch, she announced on social media Friday.

“Coming this fall … Baby boy makes 4!” de Ravin, 36, captioned a photo of herself holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test.

The newborn will join 2-year-old big sister Vera Audrey, whom the couple welcomed in March 2016. “Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y’all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister! 👩🏼🧔🏻👧🏼👶🏼💙,” de Ravin added on Instagram.

Wrote the dad-to-be on a re-post of the photo, “Baby Boy de Ravin-Bilitch coming soon!!”

De Ravin and director Bilitch got engaged in July 2016, a few months after the birth of their daughter. The Australian actress announced the news in an Instagram post, showing off her gorgeous ring.

Bilitch also posted the engagement photo on Instagram with the caption, “And the best big hand,” adding a heart-eyes emoji.

On Vera’s second birthday, both her parents used Instagram to express heartfelt wishes for their daughter. Wrote Bilitch alongside a photo collage featuring Vera and de Ravin, “Happy Birthday to my favorite human! I hope you never cease to be as fascinated with the world as you are now. I love you, Vera! 🎂2⃣”

“Happy 2nd Birthday Vera! You’re such an incredible, beautiful little person & the brightest of lights! Your smile constantly melts my heart,” de Ravin captioned a snapshot of her little girl holding a purple balloon, while a beagle pup named Mable “photobombs” in the background.

“I’m so lucky to be your Mum & I learn so much from you every single day,” added the star. “I love you more than words can ever say … always & forever xoxo🦄💜”