Neil Patrick Harris and Elton John Take Their Families on Vacation — See the Adorable Kid Pics

It was a family day in Saint-Tropez for Elton John and Neil Patrick Harris.

The British singer — along with husband David Furnish and their sons Elijah Joseph Daniel, 5½, and Zachary Jackson Levon, 7½ — got together with the How I Met Your Mother alum and David Burtka with their 7½-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott in the French Riviera resort town.

“Summer magic 😎🌞🌈👨‍👨‍👦‍👦👨‍👨‍👧‍👦,” John captioned a group photo on Instagram, in which he and Furnish each placed an arm around one of their boys, who were dressed in polo shirts.

Harris, 45, shared a similar snapshot, where his kids showed off their stylish side: Gideon donned a blue polo shirt with a rainbow collar and sunglasses, while Harper sported shades, a straw hat and a colorful romper.

“The loveliest of travel compagnons,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Merci, @dbelicious & @eltonjohn & @davidfurnish & our four amazing kids for such fond memories. #families #grateful.”

Harris also shared a number of other pictures from the family getaway, including a cute shot of their family of four as well as a solo snap in which he spreads his arms out wide while posing on a boat.

“I love being on vacation thiiiiiiiiiiiiiis much..!” he captioned the image, shared Tuesday.

Alongside a photo of Harris and Harper aboard the same boat, Burtka wrote, “Harper sharpening her circus skills. Neil looking on both impressed and cautious. He’s such a sweet, caring and thoughtful papa. #grateful #lucky”

This is hardly the first time the two famous families have joined up for a getaway. When Zachary, Gideon and Harper were just babies, they joined the 71-year-old legendary singer on a vacation in the same spot. Back in 2011, they all climbed aboard Sir Elton’s yacht.

“It took a bit of organization,” one source told PEOPLE at the time, “because they had to come ashore by launch. And that has to be done very carefully with infants.”

After dressing the three children in sun caps and pint-sized life jackets, the group disembarked their yacht and loaded up a Zodiac craft from Saint-Tropez beach restaurant Club 55 at noon.

They then sailed to the wooden pier at Pampelonne Beach, where dozens of locals had gathered to see them come ashore.

John, Harris and their families were back in the South of France the following year for another get-together.