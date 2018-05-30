Her Little Bambinos! Ellen Pompeo Shares Snaps of Her Cute Kids on Their Italian Vacation

Ellen Pompeo‘s kids are future foodies!

The Grey’s Anatomy star recently enjoyed a family getaway in Florence, Italy, bringing her three adorable youngsters along for the ride: Eli Christopher, 17 months, Sienna May, 3½, and Stella Luna, 8½.

Alongside a cute photo of Eli enjoying a long pasta noodle (with sauce on his face, of course!), Pompeo wrote, “Ciao Firenze …. we came we saw we conquered! 💋❤👊🏼”

She also shared a snap of Sienna holding up a cone filled with gelato and making a menacing face, captioning it, “What people don’t know is I took my bodyguard to Florence with me…. she’s fierce and yes a legend and yes takes her gelato very seriously.”

The sweet photos are a far cry from an incident the star faced on Friday, when someone snatched her purse during her visit to the Italian city. “My purse was stolen from right under my nose!!” she wrote on Instagram, adding jokingly, “I blame the rosé!!”

Luckily, Pompeo’s bag was recovered — a good thing for both the star and the thief, as Pompeo was ready for a fight to reclaim her belongings.

“Grazia to who ever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly in tact,” she continued. “I was tracking my phone and chasing you down… had I caught you… it would not have ended well for you… I am nice but lets not forget my heritage… NAPOLITANO…. hai furtuno y io hai destine 👊🏼🇮🇹😘.”

Pompeo recently opened up to PEOPLE about why she chose to put her husband Chris Ivery and their three children on a vegan diet.

“I just went for my yearly appointment a couple of weeks ago and [Dr. Kristi Funk] told me about her book,” Pompeo told PEOPLE at the April launch party for Dr. Funk’s book Breasts: The Owner’s Manual in Hollywood. “Since then my whole family has gone completely vegan.”

Dr. Funk is the founder of Pink Lotus Breast Center in Beverly Hills, California, and has notably treated patients like Sheryl Crow and Angelina Jolie. In the book, she recommends a vegan diet — backed up by studies — as one way to help prevent breast cancer.

“[Dr. Funk] told me she turned her three kids completely vegan and I came home from my appointment with her where she basically gave me [the information] … and I said, ‘That’s it, we’re all vegan,’ ” Pompeo shared.