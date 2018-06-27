Elizabeth Smart and Husband Matthew Gilmour Expecting Their Third Child

Elizabeth Smart is pregnant!

The victims’ rights advocate and kidnapping survivor, 30, announced she is expecting her third child on Instagram Monday with an ultrasound photo.

“Pretty HUGE news!! We’re expecting baby #3 in November!!” Smart captioned her picture.

She and husband Matthew Gilmour, who wed in 2012 in a private ceremony in Hawaii, are parents to 3-year-old daughter Chloe and 14-month-old son James.

Smart told PEOPLE in November 2017 that her children and family were the most important things in her life.

“My children have brought so much happiness and joy. To me, they’re the very definition of love,” she said.

Over 15 years ago, Smart wondered if a normal life and motherhood would ever be possible after she was kidnapped from her bedroom late one summer’s night in 2002 and brutalized by her captors for nine months before being rescued.

Elizabeth Smart and husband Matthew Gilmour with daughter Chloe and son James Elizabeth Smart/Instagram

“Today, I’m so grateful for the small things,” she explained, adding, “I feel like a very lucky and blessed woman.”

In the years since her ordeal, Smart has reclaimed her life as an inspirational speaker, author and advocate.

“I feel so fortunate that I was able to come through this unscarred. I want to tell other people, ‘Don’t give up. Miracles do happen,’” Smart told PEOPLE in 2008. “I’m not sorry this happened to me anymore, because it made me grow up,” she said.