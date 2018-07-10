Eli Young Band Frontman Mike Eli and Wife Kacey Welcome Son Kash

Mike Eli is a father of two!

On Monday, the Eli Young Band frontman announced the birth of his and wife Kacey’s second child, a son named Kash Eli.

Born 8:32 a.m. in Dallas, baby Kash weighed in at 6 lbs. 7 oz., a rep for the band tells PEOPLE.

Eli, 37, shared the first photo of his newborn on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, writing, “The EYB family grew today by welcoming a little boy to the world!”

“Kash Eli was born happy and healthy this morning and we couldn’t be happier. Thanks for all the well wishes. We are truly a lucky family!” the singer added.

The couple is also parents to daughter Kline Olivia, who turns 6 on July 30.

Eli previously told PEOPLE in 2012 that he always wanted to be a family man.

“A lot of people tell you that they can’t explain fatherhood because no one can know that feeling until you actually hold your child for the first time. It’s even better than you think it is,” he said shortly after Kline was born.

“I’ve always wanted to be a father. I never had that moment where I thought I’d wait forever or loved having no responsibility. I’ve always looked forward to having kids,” he shared.

And Kash could join his famous father on the road just like Kline has in the past.

“My daughter, she could be on the bus all the time. She loves it, that’s her thing. I don’t think she’ll ever get sick of it,” Eli told NashCountryDaily in July 2016.

Baby Kash is the latest EYB addition as guitarist James Young is also a father to a baby girl, born earlier this year, and bassist Jon Jones welcomed his second child, daughter Lila Pascale, in December 2016.