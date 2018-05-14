Dwayne Johnson Posts Mother's Day Tribute to 'Main Squeeze' Lauren Hashian: 'Queen It Up'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is surrounded by women — and absolutely loves it.

The actor shared an adorable photo of girlfriend Lauren Hashian cozied up in bed with their two daughters — baby Tiana Gia, born April 17, and 2-year-old Jasmine Lia — in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia,” he captioned the shot.

Johnson added that both of his little ones’ middle names come from other influential women in the couple’s lives, their great-grandmothers Lia and Giavanna.

The former WWE star, 46, then turned his attention back to Hashian and the way she’s able to balance motherhood (including “managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy” and the “Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob” with their newborn) with her career as a singer while he’s often away filming.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of… Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet,” he wrote. “People tell me all time after they spend time with her, ‘Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met.’ I always say, ‘Yes she is and being nice runs in our family… and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side’ Lol.”

Johnson continued, “And finally – of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner – she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB. Happy Mama’s Day Lauren. Take a bow and Queen it up – you’re an amazing mama and amazing mama’s make this world go around.”

The Ballers star also made sure to dedicate a sweet post to his mother, Ata, featuring a throwback photo of himself as a youngster.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Welcomes Daughter Tiana Gia

“Happy Mother’s Day Mama Rock. The OG Johnson matriarch holding it all down,” he said. “It’s incredible when I think about what this woman has been through. What she’s had to overcome. Like so many mothers out there, sacrificing so much to do her best to raise a good (most of the time;) boy into a good man. My gratitude, love and respect is boundless.”

He then joked, “And even though she looks high as a kite in this picture, truth is she’s never hit that Devil’s Lettuce. Unlike her son. Never mind.”

Dwayne Johnson and Family JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Dwayne Johnson and his mother, Ata David Livingston/Getty

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December, Johnson joked about all the women in his life after learning he was expecting his third daughter (he’s also father to 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson from a previous relationship).

“The crazy thing is, I was raised by women, and still to this day, I’m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!” Johnson said. “And I love it.”

DeGeneres replied, “That’s actually a good thing.”

“It’s a wonderful thing,” he agreed.