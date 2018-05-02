Dwayne Johnson's Girlfriend Lauren Is in 'Heaven' Snuggling With Their 'Pile of Munchkins'

Lauren Hashian is in “heaven” with her “pile of munchkins.”

The 33-year-old singer — who has been dating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson since 2007 — shared a sweet photo on Tuesday of herself snuggling up with the couple’s newborn daughter Tiana and 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia.

Hashian welcomed Tiana just two weeks ago on April 17, 2018.

“It’s so incredible to finally meet you our sweet little Baby Tia,” Hashian wrote on Instagram at the time. “You are the most peaceful peanut, our little angel & wow, are we lucky … completely in love.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: From Dwayne Johnson to Emily Blunt: All the Stars Who Named Their Kids After Disney Characters

On April 23, the actor revealed that he, Hashian, Jasmine and Johnson’s 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra had welcomed another member to their family.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” the actor, 45, captioned a father-daughter hospital snap. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Talks Fatherhood and Jokes About Not Being Able to “Make” Boys

In a video message Johnson recorded after Tiana’s birth, the new dad of three apologized for not making a previously scheduled appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote his upcoming film Skyscraper.

RELATED: Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Loving Relationship with Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

“Wish I could be there in person. I’m so sorry I can’t be there. I am on baby duty right now. I just had my third baby daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson. We are so excited and so blessed so I’m on baby duty,” the star said in the video, which looked to be taken in a gym.

“And you know what, it’s that thing that I’m going through, what’s that thing called? Yeah, no sleep. I’m on team no sleep and a lot of you guys know what that’s like,” Johnson continued.