Lauren Hashian Shares Sweet Tribute for Boyfriend Dwayne Johnson on Father's Day: 'Our Protector'

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson plays strong, heroic characters on-screen, but at home, he is a big softie with his three daughters.

To commemorate Father’s Day, Johnson’s girlfriend and mother to his two younger girls, Lauren Hashian, dedicated a sweet tribute to him on Instagram Sunday, along with the cutest moments between him and 2-year-old Jasmine Lia, 2-month-old Tiana Gia, and Johnson’s 16-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson.

“I already love you but to see you as a father made me fall in love you even more. Playing and laughing constantly every time you’re together. Leading with your wisdom, guidance, patience, and compassion as they grow up,” Hashian wrote.

“Always asking yourself how can I be the best father to each of my girls. Doing things to help me be the best mom I can. Allowing our 2-year-old daughter to hold you hostage in her toy room daily, and steal your food from you every time you eat,” the mother of two said.

“Being so hands on even though sometimes it seems you work 8 days a week And you still rush home on those days to tuck in your babies. I’m so grateful. We’re so grateful. There is really no other like you,” she continued.

“Endlessly loving… And just to receive their love back makes you the happiest Daddy on the planet. That’s why… Happy Fathers Day to our man, our protector, our heart. Thank you for being the best Dad & partner and I love you! Xoxo,” Hashian added.

Johnson, 46, responded to his longtime love with a sweet note in the comments section, writing, “I’m one lucky SOB. And thank God [Jasmine Lia] grew out of her Pikachu phase, that costume was way too hot ;),” adding, “Alofa tele ia te oe” which is Samoan for “Love you very much.”

Meanwhile, the Skyscraper star paid tribute to his father Rocky on Instagram Sunday with one of his favorite photos from this childhood, also sharing what he’s learned about being a father to his own three daughters.

“Happy Father’s Day to this hardly ever smiling OG badass. Little boys by nature, look up to and idolize their old man. They want to be just like em, do whatever they do and are always looking for their approval. Funny thing is the day I stopped looking for that approval was the day I understood what it meant to be man and more importantly, a father,” Johnson said.

“That shift lifted me to a new level of gratitude for the tough love he always gave. Years later as a man and father of three girls, I know that tough love, is a helluva lot better than no love at all. I’ll take it. It’s made me who I am today. Grateful to the original Rock. #HappyFathersDay #KingStache #RockyJohnson,” he concluded.

Last week, Johnson made fans swoons when he posted a photo to Instagram showing him helping Hashian do some mommy multitasking. In the image, the father of three fed his girlfriend dinner while she breastfed their newborn Tiana Gia, born April 17.

Explaining the photo, Johnson wrote, “I’ll handle this business.”

“Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure,” he continued. “So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girl’s settled in. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite… Iron Paradise, here I come.”