Dwayne Johnson Feeds His Girlfriend Dinner While She Breastfeeds Their Daughter in Sweet Photo

No one goes hungry in the Johnson household.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson helped his girlfriend Lauren Hashian multitask in a photo he shared to social media on Sunday. In the image, the 46-year-old actor fed Hashian dinner while she breastfed their baby girl Tiana Gia, born April 17.

Explaining the photo, Johnson wrote, “I’ll handle this business.”

“Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure,” he continued. “So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girl’s settled in. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite… Iron Paradise, here I come.”

Hashian, 33, and Johnson are also parents to 2-year-old Jasmine Lia. Johnson is also father to 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson from a previous relationship.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Posts Mother’s Day Tribute to ‘Main Squeeze’ Lauren Hashian: ‘Queen It Up’

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star is quick to praise his longtime love, championing her and all moms in a sweet Mother’s Day tribute just last month.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet,” he wrote of his partner’s parenting. “People tell me all time after they spend time with her, ‘Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met.’ I always say, ‘Yes she is and being nice runs in our family… and so does kicking a–, so don’t ever get on her bad side’ Lol.”

RELATED: 13 Times Dwayne Johnson & His Daughters Were Too Cute to Handle

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gifts His Dad a Bigger Car After Surgery: ‘New Hips and Whips’

During an appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show last December, Johnson joked about all the women in his life after learning he was expecting his third daughter.

“The crazy thing is, I was raised by women, and still to this day, I’m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!” Johnson said. “And I love it.”

He added, “It’s a wonderful thing.”