Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Jasmine Compliments His 'Brown Boobies' During Swimming Lesson

Kids say the darndest things — just ask Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

While spending a quiet weekend at home with his family, the 46-year-old Skyscraper actor got an interesting compliment from his daughter Jasmine Lia, 2, during their swimming lesson.

“Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim,” the doting dad wrote alongside a photo of himself and his daughter in the pool.

“Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. 😂🤔 Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies,” he wrote, adding the humorous hashtag, “#MrBrownBoobs.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Details His 2-Month-Old Daughter Tiana’s Birth: ‘I Was Holding Legs, Everything’

Earlier this month, Johnson opened up about what it was like to watch his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian give birth to their second child together, 2-month-old daughter Tiana Gia.

“I will say, it was the most amazing experience I’ve ever seen,” Johnson said during a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I look at Lauren, and women and mothers, in a different light than I ever have before. And it was beautiful.”

Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian with daughter Tiana Lauren Hashian/Instagram

RELATED: From Tia Mowry-Hardrict to Dwayne Johnson: Stars Who Named Their Kids After Disney Characters

“I was encouraging her — holding her hand. And the doctor said, ‘Would you like to come down and watch and help?’ ” Johnson recalled. “I said, ‘Yup, I’m going to come down. Watch. Help.’ ”

“I’m holding legs, everything. And out comes the baby,” he continued, joking, “I know, right? Crazy. ‘Cause you roll the dice. You don’t know how it’s going go to go. A lot of stuff happens.”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Already Having ‘Amazing Philosophical Conversations’ with His Baby Daughter

The former wrestling star announced Tiana’s arrival in late April with a sweet skin-to-skin photo of the newborn laying on his chest, calling Hashian a “true rockstar” in the post’s caption.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he wrote.

Dwayne Johnson and daughter Tiana The Rock/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Loving Relationship with Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

He added: “Word to the wise gentlemen: it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can… holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer — watch your child being born. Its a life-changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman will forever be boundless.”