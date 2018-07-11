Dwayne Johnson Details His 2-Month-Old Daughter Tiana's Birth: 'I Was Holding Legs, Everything'

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson says watching his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian deliver their 2-month-old daughter Tiana Gia changed the way he looks at women and mothers forever.

During a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, the Skyscraper star, 46, opened up about being in the delivery room for his youngest daughter’s birth.

“I will say, it was the most amazing experience I’ve ever seen,” Johnson said. “I look at Lauren, and women and mothers, in a different light than I ever have before. And it was beautiful.”

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, and their daughter Tiana. Lauren Hashian/Instagram

Of course, Johnson had been by ex-wife Dany Garcia’s side when she was in labor with their 16-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson — and next to Hashian when she gave birth to their 2-year-old Jasmine Lia. But both times, he said, he avoided standing below the drape during the birth.

With Tiana, Johnson went to watch by Hashian’s feet.

“I was encouraging her — holding her hand. And the doctor said, ‘Would you like to come down and watch and help?’ ” Johnson recalled. “I said, ‘Yup, I’m going to come down. Watch. Help.’ ”

“I’m holding legs, everything. And out comes the baby,” he continued, joking, “I know, right? Crazy. ‘Cause you roll the dice. You don’t know how it’s going go to go. A lot of stuff happens.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has opened up about Tiana’s birth.

The former wrestling star announced Tiana’s arrival in late April with a sweet skin-to-skin photo of the newborn laying on his chest, calling Hashian a “true rockstar” in the post’s caption.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he wrote.

He added: “Word to the wise gentlemen: it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can… holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer — watch your child being born. Its a life-changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman will forever be boundless.”

Hashian, 33, had equal praise for Johnson, writing a sweet tribute to him in July to commemorate Father’s Day.

“I already love you but to see you as a father made me fall in love you even more,” she wrote. “Playing and laughing constantly every time you’re together. Leading with your wisdom, guidance, patience, and compassion as they grow up. Always asking yourself how can I be the best father to each of my girls. Doing things to help me be the best mom I can. Allowing our 2-year-old daughter to hold you hostage in her toy room daily, and steal your food from you every time you eat. Being so hands on even though sometimes it seems you work 8 days a week And you still rush home on those days to tuck in your babies.”

“I’m so grateful. We’re so grateful. There is really no other like you,” she continued. “Endlessly loving… And just to receive their love back makes you the happiest Daddy on the planet. That’s why… Happy Fathers Day to our man, our protector, our heart. Thank you for being the best Dad & partner and I love you! Xoxo.”