Dwayne Johnson Has a Long Conversation with Daughter Tiana — Even Though She Can’t Speak Yet!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 3-month-old daughter Tiana Gia may not be talking quite yet, but she’s definitely not afraid to express what’s on her mind!

While spending some quality time with their youngest daughter, the 46-year-old actor’s girlfriend Lauren Hashian shared a sweet clip of a conversation the proud parents had with their very vocal baby.

Presumably speaking about their daughter’s next meal, Johnson asked little Tiana, “Would you like those chilled or…?”

“On the rocks,” Hashian, 33, added.

After being presented with the option, Tiana let out a variety of sounds and then cried out while looking around at her surroundings with wide eyes.



“Yes, we can go there,” Johnson remarked, as his daughter immediately broke into a huge smile and began letting out a few more communicative cries.

“That’s fantastic. I love that idea,” the actor replied.

Later on, after asking his daughter whether she would “like to say some more,” Tiana smiled while letting out another cry.

“Sure, would you like — ” the actor began to reply, before their daughter let out her biggest cry yet.

“Oh absolutely, we love that song too,” he remarked.

“Morning convos,” Hashian captioned the adorably silly clip.

Of course, the parenting hilarity doesn’t stop once children learn how to talk. While spending some time with the couple’s eldest daughter Jasmine Lia, 2, earlier this month, the Skyscraper actor revealed he had gotten a very interesting compliment from the child.

“Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim,” the doting dad wrote alongside a photo of himself and his daughter in the pool.

“Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. 😂🤔 Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies,” he wrote, adding the humorous hashtag, “#MrBrownBoobs.”

The former wrestling star announced Tiana’s arrival in late April with a sweet skin-to-skin photo of the newborn laying on his chest, calling Hashian a “true rockstar” in the post’s caption.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he wrote.