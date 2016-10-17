Drew Barrymore Says 'Constant' Planning Is Her Secret to Co-Parenting with Ex Will Kopelman

When it comes to co-parenting, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman have it figured out.

Barrymore, 41, was honored at the annual Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Once Upon a Time Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, where she opened up about just how she and Kopelman are adjusting to their new lives apart.

“I think plans,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Constant plans. We, as a family, have three dates for this Halloween.”

Despite ending their nearly four-year marriage in August, Barrymore says she still has a close relationship with Kopelman’s side of the family.

“[It] means the world to me,” she says.

And while Halloween weekend with two young kids is sure to be hectic, Barrymore is looking forward to the spooky holiday.

“It’s like the best day ever,” she says. “It’s the only day that’s acceptable and not totally creepy to wear a mask, so God bless Halloween! I love it. I get to be an anonymous parent that night, so I’m into that!”

Barrymore was honored at the Children’s Hospital gala with the Courage to Care award, which is awarded to those dedicated to children’s welfare-related causes.

But before taking the stage to accept the award, Barrymore played fangirl to fellow celeb Katy Perry, who was also at the gala.

“Oh yeah! And this happened!!! @katyperry my fellow @childrensla representative tonight at the gala!!!” she captioned a selfie with the singer. “#loveher #roar me and my daughters listen to her with such joy!”

Perry stunned in a Marchesa dress and also hammed it up on the red carpet with Los Angeles Kings star Drew Doughty.

“Children to me are becoming a big focus,” Perry told reporters at the event. “I don’t even have mine, but I see it in my sister’s kids, and just how much nurturing and love they need. These are the most vulnerable ones.”