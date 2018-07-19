Drew Barrymore Says Her Daughter Olive, 5½, 'Could Play with Makeup All Day Long Every Day'

Drew Barrymore has passed down her love for makeup to older daughter Olive, 5½ — and the proud mom couldn’t be happier.

“If she could play with makeup all day long every day, she would be so happy,” the Santa Clarita Diet star, 43, told PEOPLE at Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“I always tell her, ‘I hope that you maintain your interest in this because if we were ever to be successful enough as a brand to keep going, I would want you to work with us. To run things,’ ” Barrymore said of her hopes for Olive to take over Flower Beauty, the cruelty-free cosmetics line she founded in 2013.

However, Olive has many different interests, not just makeup. “She also wants to be a veterinarian, so we’ll see which way the pendulum swings,” added Barrymore, who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Frankie.

The mother of two also shared Olive’s makeup skills on Instagram, proudly showing off her daughter’s full face adorned with gold eyebrows and colorful lip. “She designed this look herself!” Barrymore captioned the picture.

The beauty boss reflected on when her love of cosmetics started in another post. “I have loved makeup my whole life. Grew up in a makeup chair. Worked with all the best makeup artists in my day. Learned so much,” she said.

“Was co-creative director of Covergirl for seven years and then started @flowerbeauty almost 8 years ago and launched @walmart where everyone could attain and afford what I put my heart into. Now we are also in @ultabeauty and entering new territories and a new era,” Barrymore explained of her business.

“I’m very proud today. It’s been a long challenging road to maintain this company and stay true to ourselves and yet keep evolving in this Wild Wild West of beauty right now! And the world is better for it,” the star continued.

“Men and women from everywhere are welcome in the beauty world. It is so inclusive and warrants you to be the superhero you are! Here’s to all the boys and girls who want to be beautiful … just the way they are! Or with a little help from some badass makeup!” Barrymore concluded.