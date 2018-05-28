Donatella Arpaia has not one, but two buns in the oven!

The celebrity chef, 46, is pregnant and expecting twins with husband Allan Stewart in November, she announced Monday during a segment on the Today show.

According to the mom-to-be, the couple struggled to conceive another baby and were inspired by new mom Hoda Kotb — who welcomed her daughter Haley Joy through adoption in February 2017 — to begin considering other options to expand their family.

“It was just one look from her,” Arpaia, who worried about bonding with a baby she did not give birth to, explains.

“She just looked at me and held my hand with a tear in her eye and she said, ‘Don’t worry. You will.’ ”

Adds Arpaia, “That love felt so authentic and that opened my heart to adoption.”

Donatella Arpaia/Instagram

But then, after one final round of IVF, the couple’s 6½-year-old son Alessandro had a surprise: He knew his mom was pregnant after a conversation, he says, he had with God.

“I said, ‘Alessandro, did you read a story at school? Where did this idea come from?’ He said, ‘God,’ ” Arpaia says. “I said, ‘Where are these babies coming from?’ He said, ‘From your belly, Mommy.’ ”

Weeks later, Arpaia found out she was pregnant — and would, indeed, be welcoming twins. Although Alessandro’s dream included specifics about the babies’ sexes — a boy to be named Noah and a girl to be named Emma — doctors initially told Arpaia she was pregnant with twin sons.

But now, reveals Arpaia, she’s been told there is some uncertainty surrounding the sexes and she could be carrying a boy and a girl.

“I still can’t believe it is possible,” the Iron Chef star says.