Dominique Moceanu Expecting Baby No. 2

People Staff
September 18, 2008

Dominique Moceanu will soon have another little tumbler in the family. The gymnast, who won gold at the 1996 Olympics, and her husband, Dr. Michael Canales, are expecting their second child in March.

“Being a mother is at the very top of my list of accomplishments,” said Moceanu in a statement. “I am really looking forward to bringing another precious life into this world.”

The couple s new addition will join big sister Carmen who was born on Christmas Day, 2007.

Moceanu, who is earning a business degree and teaching gymnastics and Canales, a foot and ankle surgeon, have been married since August, 2006.
