24 Times DJ Khaled's Son's Life Was Infinitely Cooler Than Yours

You would think a hip-hop mogul as successful as DJ Khaled would have no problem flying from one city to another for his sold-out performances — think again. “I haven’t flown in 10 years. In 10 years!” the 41-year-old producer said in a recent Instagram of himself on a jet with his 10-month-old son, Asahd, perched on his lap. “That’s the only thing I had was fear of flying. Asahd made me overcome my fear of flying.”