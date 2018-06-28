Minnie for Your Minis! See LÍLLÉbaby's Sweet New Disney Print Inspired by Mickey's Main Squeeze

Trips to Walt Disney World just got a whole lot cuter.

LÍLLÉbaby has teamed up with Disney for a new pattern to add to their collection of well-loved baby carriers — and this time, Minnie Mouse is the star!

Taking a leaf from the book of its Mickey-focused line, the pretty pink print features the most famous female mouse in black art scattered across the brand’s Complete All Seasons, Complete Airflow and Doll carriers.

“The feminine, confident and fun-loving spirit of Minnie Mouse is something we are thrilled to celebrate and express with this new limited-edition Disney Baby print,” LÍLLÉbaby’s Chief Marketing Officer, Erin Dwyer, said in a press release.

Adds Dwyer, “The print itself exudes Minnie Mouse’s charming personality, and the millennial pink color perfectly complements the artisan design while staying on trend and chic. We have heard glowing reviews of our Disney Baby Collection so far and we’re excited to share the new Minnie Mouse print with fans.”

Another recent addition to the Disney LÍLLÉbaby family? The print inspired by Incredibles 2, which is in theaters now.

LÍLLÉbaby Incredibles 2 print LÍLLÉbaby

Offered in the brand’s Complete All Seasons and Complete Airflow carriers, the turquoise pattern features silhouettes of Pixar’s famous superhero family amid multicolored shapes.

The Disney Baby Collection by LÍLLÉbaby — ranging in price from $35 (doll carriers) to $190 — is available now. More character prints set for release later this summer.