Did Zoë Saldana Welcome Twin Boys? Designer Prabal Gurung Sends Congratulations

Is Zoë Saldana a new mama?

On Friday, her close friend, designer Prabal Gurung, took to Instagram to congratulate the actress and her husband, Marco Perego, on the supposed birth of their twin boys.

“Congratulations to my dearest darling friend and my muse @zoesaldana (and her husband) on the arrival of their twins,” he captioned a collage of Saldana sporting a red dress from one of his collections.

But the Nepalese-American designer wasn’t the only one to send out well-wishes to the actress.

“Congrats to @zoesaldana on the birth of her twins from a #twinmommy to another,” Garcelle Beauvais Tweeted Friday morning.

It’s not surprising Saldana, 36, and Perego – who wed in summer 2013 – have yet to confirm the births of their sons. The mom-to-be stayed mum throughout the beginning of her pregnancy, finally showing off her burgeoning bump while bumping bellies with Guardians of the Galaxy costar Chris Pratt in July.

Saldana’s rep has not responded to requests for comment.