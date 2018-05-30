There’s a new National Treasure on the way!

Diane Kruger is pregnant with her first child, sources confirm to PEOPLE. The actress is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

Reedus is already a dad to 18-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.

Reps for the couple haven’t commented on the pregnancy.

Kruger, 41, sparked rumors of her pregnancy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a variety of loose-fitting outfits during the event. (The German-American actress took home the festival’s best actress prize in 2017 for her German-language film In the Fade.)

Kruger and Reedus, 49, first met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting romantically involved with Reedus’ character.

They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their relationship in March 2017.

The duo shared a smooch this past January at the Golden Globes, and again a few days later while attending the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Kruger previously dated The Affair star Joshua Jackson (who costarred with Reedus and Kruger in Sky) for a decade before breaking up in summer 2016. Reedus was in a five-year relationship with model Christensen, 49, whom he split from in 2003.

“I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” Kruger told PEOPLE in 2016 of the now-couple’s time together filming Sky. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”