Authorities Release Devastating 911 Call After Bode Miller's Daughter Accidentally Drowned

The Orange County Fire Authority released the frantic 911 call made the day Olympian alpine skier Bode Miller‘s 19-month-old daughter drowned in a pool.

In audio released by the fire authority to PEOPLE on Tuesday, an unnamed woman made a 911 call frantically telling the operator she needed an ambulance after a little girl fell into a pool.

“Is the baby breathing?” the operator asks the woman, who responds with, “No.”

“Come on keep going,” the woman tells a man in the background after she explains to the operator that he was performing CPR on Emeline Grier, daughter of Miller and Morgan Beck Miller.

PEOPLE confirmed Monday Emeline drowned in the pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California on Sunday.

Bode Miller with daughter Emeline Morgane Beck/Instagram

“Come on, come on baby girl,” the man in the background is heard saying. “Come on, girl. Come on baby. Come on baby. Get it out. Come on, honey.”

The woman speaking to the operator echoes the man’s pleas: ‘Come on baby girl, you got this.”

After they found a faint pulse, the group continued to try to breathe for the little girl and clear her airways. The tape ends as the paramedics arrive.

The Orange County Fire Department said paramedics were rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she was unable to be resuscitated. The Orange County Coroner’s Office also confirmed Emeline’s death.

“It happened around 6:30 in the evening on Saturday night,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi told PEOPLE. “They were at a neighbor’s house, talking to the neighbors inside, and somehow the little girl made her way to the backyard pool.”

“She was only missing for just a short amount of time and Mom turned and was looking for her and didn’t see her right next to her,” he continued. “Mom went straight to the backyard to where the pool was. The child was in the pool. The mom pulled out the little girl and they started CPR immediately.”

Concialdi confirmed drowning as the cause of death even though Emeline was only in the water “a very short amount of time,” explaining, “As our guys approached the front door, they just handed the child to our firefighter paramedics” and adding that his team wasn’t “on the scene for long” before Emeline was transferred to Mission Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Miller shared his thanks to fans for their support on Instagram Tuesday alongside a father-daughter photo.

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time,” he wrote.

“Links in bio,” Miller added on Tuesday’s post, referring to a GoFundMe and meal train set up for the family where individuals can donate their money and time to help Miller, wife Morgan and their son Nash Skan, 3, plus Miller’s children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.

The athlete revealed the news that Emeline had died on Monday with a photo and video gallery featuring the adorably animated little girl.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” wrote Miller, 40.

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time,” he added.

Two months before Emeline died, the couple — who wed in 2012 — announced they would be adding to their family once more this upcoming fall.

“Happy Easter from our growing Miller Family,” they shared in a joint statement along with a photo that read, “Baby Miller Coming October 2018.”