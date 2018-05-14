Desiree Hartsock Siegfried had a memorable Mother’s Day celebration this year!

The Bachelor and Bachelorette alum, 31, traveled to her husband Chris Siegfried’s hometown for the holiday with their 18-month-old son, Asher Wrigley.

“For Mother’s Day, we went down to Portland to barbecue with the family. And Chris surprised me by booking a much-needed massage appointment for me!” Hartsock Siegfried tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“It was just a relaxing weekend watching the toddlers and cousins play together. And being with loved ones was everything,” the mother of one said.

Her husband Chris, who is a former Chicago Cubs minor leaguer, showered her with love in an Instagram post.

“Happy Mother’s Day tomorrow @desireesiegfried! Isn’t she beautiful?! And she’s an amazing Momma and Wife and I love her,” he wrote along with a selfie of the couple, who wed in January 2015 in a fairytale wedding after meeting on The Bachelorette season 9. (Hartsock Siegfried delivered the final rose to Siegfried, who exchanged it for a 3.5-carat Neil Lane engagement ring.)

Hartsock Siegfried also shared a sweet shout-out to fellow moms and followers.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mommas out there and praying for anyone desiring to be a mother!” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her and son Asher.

“What I wouldn’t give for my sweet baby boy- I just love being his momma!! Have a relaxing and much deserving Sunday!” she continued.