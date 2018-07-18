Chris and Desiree Hartsock Siegfried are about to become a family of four!

The former Bachelorette stars are expecting their second child, Desiree revealed on Instagram Wednesday alongside a set of family photos featuring the couple and their 20-month-old son Asher Wrigley.

Asher is peering down at a book called I Am a Big Brother! in the first snapshot, while the second suggests from his tearful face that he just learned he’d have to share his toys.

“We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting!! 👶🏻💛✨ And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! (Swipe for pic) Lol,” wrote Desiree, 32.

“Actually he just didn’t want to take direction (what kind of toddler is he? 😉) and had a tantrum BUT we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: It’s a Bachelorette Baby Boom! 6 Former Bachelorettes on Embracing Motherhood

Desiree and Chris, 32, met on season 9 of The Bachelorette, when the author and wedding-dress designer delivered the final rose to her husband-to-be.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 in Palos Verdes, California, during a church ceremony complete with a reception at a library, a first-dance performance by singer Matt White and a stunning vintage outfit change for the bride.

They revealed in April 2016 that they were expecting their first child, welcoming son Asher that October.

RELATED VIDEO: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Admits She Will “Definitely Support” Baby Molly If She Wants to Be The Bachelorette!



For her second Mother’s Day this past May, Desiree received a sweet surprise from Chris during a family trip to Portland, Oregon.

“Chris surprised me by booking a much-needed massage appointment for me!” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “It was just a relaxing weekend watching the toddlers and cousins play together. And being with loved ones was everything.”