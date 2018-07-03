Deena Cortese and Christopher Buckner couldn’t be more excited to have a son on the way!

Hours after revealing her exciting pregnancy news on Monday, the 31-year-old Jersey Shore star shared a video and photo series from the spouses’ sex reveal, where they first learned she is expecting a boy.

The clip shows a woman lighting something inside a decorative box with pink and blue ribbon on top, before stepping back and allowing the parents-to-be to have their moment.

After a few seconds, blue smoke starts pouring from the top of the box. The couple start celebrating — and Buckner is noticeably extra stoked, fist-pumping and doing a little dance before hugging his wife.

“The moment we found out we were having a son 💙,” Cortese captioned the sweet moment. “Chris’ reaction was everything!!!! Uhg I love you @cbuckner_ I can’t wait to meet our son!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Christopher Buckner and Deena Cortese Deena Cortese/Instagram

Christopher Buckner and Deena Cortese's sex reveal Deena Cortese/Instagram

Christopher Buckner and Deena Cortese Deena Cortese/Instagram

RELATED: Oh, Baby! Watch These Pregnant Celebs Find Out the Sex of Their Little One

Cortese and Buckner announced the news by sharing a photo gallery featuring the couple holding up a onesie that reads, “Coming Soon Baby Buckner December 2018.”

In front of the parents-to-be sat a sign decorated for the Fourth of July holiday, reading “We’re Excited to Say a Little Firecracker is on the Way!” in red, white and blue text. The remainder of the gallery included photos of the duo (and their pup!) showing off their baby’s ultrasound photo, holding blue balloons and more.

“Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙” she captioned the gallery. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing !”

Christopher Buckner and Deena Cortese Magic Toast Photography

Christopher Buckner and Deena Cortese Magic Toast Photography

Christopher Buckner and Deena Cortese Magic Toast Photography

RELATED GALLERY: Gym, Tan, Baby! Can You Match the Jersey Shore Cast Members to Their Mini Meatballs?

The happy news comes eight months after Cortese and Buckner tied the knot at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey. The ceremony was attended by her MTV castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“We have a sweet little boy on the way! We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough!” Cortese added on Monday’s reveal post.

She also shared their son’s name, writing, “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”