Deena Cortese is pregnant!

The Jersey Shore star, 31, and husband Christopher Buckner are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in December, Cortese announced on Instagram Monday.

“Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing !” she wrote alongside a photo gallery featuring the couple holding up a onesie that reads, “Coming Soon Baby Buckner December 2018.”

In front of the parents-to-be is a sign decorated for the Fourth of July holiday, reading “We’re Excited to Say a Little Firecracker is on the Way!” in red, white and blue text.

The remainder of the gallery includes photos of the duo (and their pup!) showing off their baby’s ultrasound, holding blue balloons and more.

“We have a sweet little boy on the way! We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough!” she added.

Cortese also shared their son’s name, writing, “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

Christopher Buckner and Deena Cortese American Media/Getty

The pair, who got engaged in Mexico in 2016, tied the knot this past October at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey.

The evening ceremony took place outside among the vineyards, and was attended by her MTV castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

DelVecchio, Farley, Giancola, Guadagnino and Polizzi all surprised Cortese in September by kicking off her bachelorette-party weekend with dinner at Martorano’s in Atlantic City.