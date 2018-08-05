Family of 3! Dean Sheremet Welcomes Son Atlas Wilding with Fiancée Vanessa Black

Congratulations on becoming a new dad, Dean Sheremet!

On Sunday, Aug. 5, the chef and cookbook author welcomed his and fiancée Vanessa Black‘s first child, son Atlas Wilding, Sheremet announced in a statement shared by blog Nat’s Next Adventure.

“Vanessa and I are so overcome with joy to welcome our beautiful baby boy ATLAS WILDING SHEREMET-BLACK into this crazy world,” the chef wrote, adding that their son was born at 12:24 a.m., and weighed 8 lbs. and 3 o.z.

“Baby boy road a rollercoaster to get here,” he continued, adding that “Vanessa is my hero.”

Alongside the happy news, Sheremet also shared the first photos of their newborn. In one of the images, the proud papa kisses Black on the forehead while she cradles their newborn in her arms.

“I’ve never met a more courageous, example of love, strength or bravery in my life,” he wrote, as he continued to praise his fiancée. “I have such incredible respect for every woman who steps up to this momentous task. I am forever in awe.”

“Today was a reminder that even the best laid plans can completely go up in smoke, but as long as we have a healthy mommy and healthy baby, in the end, nothing else matters,” he added. “Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love and well wishes. We love you all.”

Alongside two adorable photos of their baby boy sticking out his tongue and taking a nap, the chef also shared a sweet skin-to-skin photo of him and his son.

The doting dad also shared the good news on Instagram.

“Meet our new partner in crime,” he wrote of a different series of photos, including one of the newborn holding onto his mother’s finger.

“If the way you entered into this world is any indication of the life we will share, V and I are in for a wild ride,” he added.

The former backup dancer, 37, confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in April that filmmaker Black was pregnant. “I’m incredibly proud to announce that my beautiful fiancée Vanessa Black and I are expecting our first child this summer,” Sheremet said in a statement. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to be a father, and I cannot wait to nurture a family full of love and adventure.”

In a blog post on Nat’s Next Adventure, Sheremet detailed the emotional moment his fiancée revealed her pregnancy by leaving him a gift-wrapped box of infant-tailored Converse. “In this moment, I became a father,” he wrote.

“In this moment, I knew why I was here. My purpose on this planet. Why she and I met and fell in love. And why every thing I’d ever questioned, every pain, each rejection, failure and fortune had to happen for this to be possible,” continued Sheremet.

Sheremet announced his engagement to Black on Instagram in March. “Weather Report: Icy conditions in the ADK,” he captioned a photo of the duo snuggled up. “It’s going to be a big year baby! #VanDean #engaged.”

The Not Another Teen Movie star’s happy new chapter follows a painful and highly publicized divorce with LeAnn Rimes in 2010 and a split from ex-wife Sarah Silver in 2016.

Since then, however, he and Black have been going strong, frequently sharing photos and videos on Instagram of the duo’s exciting journey on their road to newfound parenthood.

Sheremet recently announced the launch of his new food series BABYMAMA, featuring recipes along with tips and tricks for expecting moms, inspired by his own fiancée’s pregnancy.

“When I found out Vanessa and I were expecting my whole focus shifted into helping her navigate through all the misinformation and unnecessary fear that exists around pregnancy,” the chef wrote in his Instagram post launching the series.