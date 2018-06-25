Nigerian Musician D'banj's 13-Month-Old Son Drowns in Swimming Pool: Reports

D’banj is mourning the death of his only child.

Multiple outlets including BBC, CNN and the Premium Times have reported that the Nigerian musician, né Ag Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, and wife Lineo‘s 13-month-old, Daniel III, drowned in a pool at D’banj’s home in Lagos, Nigeria. A family friend confirmed the news to BBC.

While the Afrobeats star has not directly addressed the incident (which is reported to have occurred while D’banj was in the U.S. to attend the 2018 BET Awards), he did take to Instagram Sunday to share a somber-yet-hopeful message with his followers.

“Trying Times 💔🖤. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful 🙏,” the 38-year-old captioned an image of a plain black background.

Upon receiving the award for best international act: Africa on Sunday evening, Nigerian singer Davido sent his condolences to D’banj — who took home the same accolade in 2011 — and thanked his “brother” for “pav[ing] the way” for Nigerian musicians in the industry.

Since welcoming his baby boy in May 2017, the proud father has shared various photographs of him through the past year. In fact, little Daniel even had his own Instagram account.

For his son’s first birthday, D’banj posted a snapshot of himself, his wife and Daniel at his Minions-themed party, captioning it, “And my baby @danieldthird Turns ONE ⭐⭐⭐🙏🙏🙏🙏. Can’t believe it’s been a year Already .”

Added the “Oliver Twist” singer, “Thanks to all who came around to Celebrate with the young Prince 👑, God bless you all.”

The tragic incident echoes that of Bode Miller‘s daughter Emeline Grier. The 19-month-old drowned earlier this month in a pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California, PEOPLE confirmed.

The Orange County Fire Department said paramedics were rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital where she was unable to be resuscitated. The Orange County Coroner’s Office also confirmed Emeline’s death.

While Bode was not present when the accidental drowning took place, the Olympic alpine skier’s wife Morgan Beck Miller was just steps away inside of the home when their daughter went “missing for just a short amount of time,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi told PEOPLE.