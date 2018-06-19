Spreading Her Wings! David Tutera's Daughter Turns 5 with a Butterfly-Themed Birthday Bash

Cielo is the cutest butterfly princess there ever was!

Celebrity wedding planner David Tutera and husband Joey Toth threw an epic fifth birthday bash to celebrate Tutera’s daughter, whom he tells PEOPLE exclusively was “part of the planning process from the very beginning.”

“She comes up with a theme and then Joey and I figure out how to execute it,” adds the father of one, 52, whose task this year included putting together a magical butterfly-princess-themed event complete with yard games, arts and crafts, special entertainment and more.

Explains Tutera of the couple’s inspiration behind the party, held Saturday at the family’s Malibu Canyon estate, “Every year, Joey and I work hard to create a memorable experience [not only] for Cielo, but also her birthday guests.”

Six hundred roses from Passion Growers and 1,000 paper butterflies decorated the space’s yellow umbrellas, while the birthday girl twirled about in a gown designed by Tutera, a custom Mindy Lam headpiece, butterfly sparkle pins and a coordinating princess-worthy wand.

The beautiful and equally delicious confectionery centerpiece was a multi-tiered bright-yellow cake, decorated from top to bottom with a myriad of flowers and edible butterflies.

The family’s lucky 60-plus guests had a magical day filled with butterfly wings, temporary tattoos and bubbles. They also enjoyed watercolor painting, outdoor games like over-sized Jenga and creative entertainment from water ballerinas, plus singer Rhapsody, who performed songs from Cielo’s favorite movie The Greatest Showman.

One more special surprise guest for the birthday girl? A pony the couple was able to bring over from a nearby stable, whom all the kids got to meet during the sweet event.

It wouldn’t be like Tutera to leave attendees empty-handed on their way out! Cielo’s guests left with a goody bag that included a wind-up animal toy, while parents went home with their own rose bouquets from Passion Roses.

“There is reason to celebrate and find joy every day, but on Cielo’s birthday, we just have to take that up a few notches,” Toth tells PEOPLE of the memorable event.