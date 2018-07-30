David Beckham Cuts Daughter Harper's Hair and Says She Looks Even More 'Beautiful' Now

Harper Seven is growing up so fast — and her dad David Beckham is having a little bit of a hard time.

The former soccer star is doing his best to keep his emotions in check in a black-and-white photo he posted to Instagram Monday, showing him taking a pair of styling shears to his 7-year-old youngest child‘s long locks.

While Harper is all smiles in anticipation of her new ‘do, David, 43, can’t help sporting a pouting expression as he looks down at his daughter’s soon-to-be-snipped hair.

He wrote, “Someone’s happy 😃 & someone’s not so happy ✂️ but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but ♥️”

Harper’s hair milestone comes almost three weeks after the little girl celebrated her seventh birthday alongside dad David and mom Victoria Beckham, who are also parents to three sons: Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 15, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19.

“Happy Birthday baby girl,” wrote Victoria, 44, in the caption to an Instagram shot of her and her daughter. “We love u so so much x so many kisses!!! X Mummy, Daddy, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruzie x.”

David also shared a photograph of himself and Harper to Instagram, writing, “Harper Seven has turned 7. Happy birthday to my big girl!! This little one is so loved by her brothers, mummy and daddy … special, special little girl ♥️ Makes me smile every single day ♥️.”

Earlier this month, the couple — who recently celebrated 19 years of marriage — spent a day cooling off from the summer sun in the water while on vacation with all four of their kids.

“Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!” Victoria wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her brood as they posed aboard what appeared to be a yacht.

The former Spice Girl also shared a photo of her husband as he relaxed on an oversized swan float, writing, “Embarrassing dad slide. No wonder they sailed off and left him!”