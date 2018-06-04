David Beckham's Daughter Wears a Mask of His Face While 'Skipping' to School with Mom Victoria

Harper Seven is her dad’s biggest fan!

The 6½-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham was heading to school with her mom when she decided to get a little silly by wearing a mask of the soccer star’s face along with her uniform.

“Look who we found walking to school today!” Victoria captioned a photo of the hilarious moment on Instagram, tagging her husband and adding a series of the tears of joy emoji.

And the laughs didn’t end there: The mother-daughter duo had some fun on their way by joyfully skipping hand-in-hand, according to a video shared by the fashion designer.

“Skipping to school with mummy x kisses from Harper Seven 💕💕💕💕” she wrote.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Victoria and David Beckham Let Daughter Harper Do Their Makeup — and the Results Are Adorable

Victoria recently told the Evening Standard that Harper is a natural at academia. “She gets up early, does her spelling, does her Kumon,” explained the proud mom. “She works hard, but she’s a happy little girl. She’ll make me a coffee, and write me these little notes like ‘Mummy, I love you with all my heart.’ ”

Victoria is also intent on passing down her work ethic to her four children: Harper, Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 15, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19.

“It’s never been an option not to work hard. They see Mummy go to work, they see Daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work,” said the 44-year-old former Spice Girl. “But at the same time they’re happy children. I believe that children should be children, and have fun.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cruz Beckham Shows Off His Singing Voice on Mom Victoria’s Instagram — Watch the Video



Victoria emphasized that the pressure she and David, 43, put on their kids is all about balance and comes from a place of love, in wanting them to succeed in life while also enjoying every bit of it.

“I like to push them because I want them to achieve as much as they can, but I don’t want to push them so much that it makes them overly stressed,” she said. “No child wants to do homework.”

“As parents, we’ve always got to give them a kick up the bum,” Victoria added of herself and her retired athlete husband. “That’s our job. I’m not saying they love doing it — they don’t— but it’s compulsory.”