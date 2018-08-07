Daphne Oz Gets Candid About Her Postpartum Body and Encourages Women to Embrace Their Journey

Daphne Oz is taking her postpartum journey “one day at a time.”

Since giving birth to her third child, daughter Domenica Celine, with husband John Jovanovic in December, the 32-year-old TV host has documented the challenges she’s faced mentally and physically.

On Tuesday, Oz shared a video of her body in workout clothes in hopes of encouraging other mothers.

“So this is me, 8 months postpartum with Nica (pic of her coming next!!). I hear from so many of you about the fitness journeys you are on: to lose weight, to gain weight, to get your core back (or your pelvic floor),” Oz captioned the Instagram post.

“To feel confident in your skin after going through anything and everything that falls in your lap, gets in your way, makes you work harder than you ever thought possible and prove to yourself that there are depths and strength here we can’t even comprehend,” Oz wrote.

“So many of you ask me for updates on my own journey, and I love that we can help each other along and seeing what my reality looks like might give some of you the encouragement/tools you need to harness your own, so I thought we could do something new,” Oz continued.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Oz also proposed an idea that will help her followers feel more connected and supported throughout their postpartum journey.

“Once a week, I’ll share what we can call a MENTAL WEIGH IN (MWI)- I’m not going by numbers on the scale because I think it can do more harm than good to fixate on watching that number move rather than checking in with yourself, your body, your mind – and yes, your clothes.”

“Each week, I’ll share something that was a lightbulb moment for me- maybe it’s a healthy recipe I’m loving, or a particular workout, or a mantra, or a setback.”

“And I’ll show you what’s happening on my end, because I truly hate the idea that we are supposed to go hide in our cocoons until we are ‘back’ or have reached every last goal- keep living your life!”

RELATED ARTICLE: Daphne Oz on the Importance of Publicly Sharing Postpartum Photos: ‘You Don’t Have to Hide’

“You deserve that! Allow the process to take its time. Sending lots of love your way. Chime in below if you’ll be following along,” Oz added.

Although her journey since having Domenica has had its ups and downs, the host says she isn’t opposed to having more children.

“I think that there’s a part of me that worries that I will just miss any version [of my children]. These kids are all so different,” Oz, whose already the mother to Philomena, 4, and Jovan, 2, told MINI magazine.

“They come out with these little personalities totally intact, and there are all these iterations of what you can create, so I want to see some more versions.”

“But I’m also not in a rush,” Oz said. “I want to enjoy it. I want my kids to enjoy their little moment in the sun too.”