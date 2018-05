A Day in the Life: Mom of Three Daphne Oz Takes PEOPLE Through Her Balancing Act of Work and Motherhood

“When I’m home, our mornings are hectic because somehow we’re always running late,” Daphne Oz tells PEOPLE, describing a typical day with her three kids: Domenica Celine, 5 months, Jovan Jr., 2½, and Philomena Bijou, 4.

“I set the kids up with arts and crafts or cartoons while I get breakfast together,” she adds. “They love eggs and toast, cereal in a pinch or these high-fiber pancakes I make with an organic mix that I doctor with ground oatmeal, flax seeds, eggs and a little butter … plus some chocolate chips if I’m feeling generous.”