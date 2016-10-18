Baby Boy on the Way for Danielle Harris

It’s a Halloween surprise: Danielle Harris is pregnant!

The iconic scream queen and her husband David Gross are expecting their first child — a baby boy! — her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“After three years of fighting for the family I so desperately wanted to start, I’m proud to finally be able to say I’m gonna be a mom to a baby boy … thanks to the painstaking miracle of IVF,” Harris, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The actress, famous for her countless roles in horror films like Halloween, Urban Legend and Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn, became engaged to Gross in 2013. The couple were married in January 2014.

Harris, a former child actress, is also recognizable for her appearances in the movies Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead and Free Willy, as well as her voice work in Nickelodeon’s The Wild Thornberrys.

Harris had wanted to focus on her career before having a baby.

“I’m going to take a break from doing movies for a bit as an actor to have a family and focus on directing,” she told Diabolique Magazine in 2013.

Her newest addition will join Thor, the family’s pit bull.