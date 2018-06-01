Baby boy No. 2 on board!

Danielle Harris is pregnant with her second child, the iconic scream queen announced on Instagram Friday — her birthday! — alongside a gorgeous maternity photo showing off her baby bump under a long white gown and matching cape.

Her manager Judy Fox tells PEOPLE exclusively that the baby boy on the way is “another IVF miracle” due Oct. 10 and that Harris and husband David Gross, who are also parents to 15-month-old son Carter Davis, “are grateful that modern science gives them the family they have always yearned for. Now they finally feel complete!”

“[They are] eternally grateful to have the opportunities provided by the miracle of IVF,” Fox says of the couple, adding of little Carter, “He loves other children and will enjoy being a big brother. [He] keeps pointing to Danielle’s belly and saying, ‘Baby.’ ”

Danielle Harris Dan Santoni

Harris captioned her Friday Instagram post, “On my 41st birthday, I’m over the moon to finally announce that @gstafford and I are expecting baby #2 in the Fall!!!!”

“Carter is going to be the best big brother:) Motherhood is such an incredible journey, it makes me feel like a warrior princess!” she added, tacking on hashtags including “#preggo,” “#momlife,” “#overthemoon,” “#ivfjourney” and “#babyboy.”

Harris and Gross got engaged in 2013 and wed in January of the following year. The actress’s rep confirmed her first pregnancy to PEOPLE exclusively in October 2016.

“After three years of fighting for the family I so desperately wanted to start, I’m proud to finally be able to say I’m gonna be a mom to a baby boy … thanks to the painstaking miracle of IVF,” Harris told PEOPLE at the time.

Following Carter’s birth, she wrote “I’m a Mommy!!!!!” next to a photo of her smiling baby boy to announce his arrival, adding multiple hashtags including “#blessed,” “#mama,” “#myson” and “#wegotthis.”

A former child actress, Harris is recognizable for her appearances in the movies Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead and Free Willy, as well as her voice work in Nickelodeon’s The Wild Thornberrys.

She is well-known for her countless roles in horror films like Halloween, Urban Legend and Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn. Harris will soon appear alongside Chad Michael Murray in Camp Cold Brook, a new installment in the Sleepaway Camp franchise.