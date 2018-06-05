Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable New Family Photo to Celebrate His Twins' First Birthday

Many happy returns, Eva Maria and Mateo!

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s adorable twins turned 1 on Tuesday, when their Real Madrid star dad shared a pool selfie featuring his entire brood including himself, the twins, his 7½-year-old son Cristiano Jr. and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

To complete the family’s picturesque moment, hanging outside the pool right next to her proud parents is their daughter Alana Martina, 6 months, looking snug in a baby seat.

“My babies Eva and Mateo are celebrating their first birthday today!” Ronaldo, 33, captioned the shot in his native Portuguese. “Congratulations, my dear children!”

A few weeks after Ronaldo became a father for a second time to his son and daughter, the athlete announced their birth by sharing a sweet photo to his Facebook page.

“So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤,” he captioned the snap, in which the twins were sound asleep in their dad’s arms.

In July, Ronaldo — who helped Real Madrid clinch a victory in last month’s UEFA Champions League final and will lead Portugal in the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup — announced that his model girlfriend, 24, was expecting their first child together, telling Spanish news outlet El Mundo he was “very” excited to become a father again.

The couple welcomed daughter Alana the following November. In December, Rodriguez posed with their baby girl on the cover of ¡HOLA! magazine, revealing that her moniker was a team effort for the couple.

“We both chose the name. Cristiano chose Alana and I chose Martina,” she told the publication, in Spanish. “We decided to give her both names that each of us chose. We thought it was even more special.”

She added, “The children are our happiness — we wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them.”