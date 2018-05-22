Family Time! Cristiano Ronaldo Poses with His Girlfriend and Three Babies: 'Good Morning'

Cristiano Ronaldo is on top of the world in soccer, but home is where his heart is.

The 33-year-old Real Madrid forward can’t contain his smile in a selfie he shared to Instagram Tuesday, which also features four of his five family members: girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, their 6-month-old daughter Alana Martina and twins Mateo and Eva Maria, who turn 1 next month.

Rodriguez, 24, rests her head against her hand to lean in for the photo, while the babies each look on from their respective chairs (and a stroller for one of the twins).

“Good morning ☀ ☀ ☀ ☀,” the proud papa captioned the image.

Ronaldo has had a busy season, with even more potential for achievement ahead of him. This Saturday, he’ll face off with Real Madrid against Liverpool for the UEFA Champions League title in Kiev, Ukraine, before heading to Russia next month to compete as captain of the Portugal national team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

But the world-renowned athlete always makes time for family. In April, Ronaldo shared a snap of his son Cristiano Jr., 8 next month, holding up two trophies and sporting a medal around his neck.

“O Cristiano foi o melhor marcador da escola! Parabéns filho! 👏🏽🔝👌🏽,” he wrote in Portuguese, which translates in English to, “Cristiano was the best scorer in school! Congratulations son!”

Following the birth of Alana in November, Rodriguez and her baby girl graced the cover of ¡HOLA! magazine, where the model and new mom raved about her family life.

“With Cristiano I have found love. We complement each other very well,” she said. “We have a beautiful relationship. When I have him next to me, I have everything.”

Among the things the duo share is their biggest source of satisfaction in life. “The children are our happiness — we wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them,” Rodriguez added.