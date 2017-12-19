Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shares First Photo of Their Entire Family

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s home — and heart — are overflowing with joy.

On Monday, the pro soccer player’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted a sweet photo with their newborn daughter Alana Martina, 4 weeks, plus Ronaldo’s 5-month-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and his son Cristiano Jr., 7.

“Crear contigo el amor y hacer contigo la vida,” the 23-year-old model wrote in Spanish, which translates to, “Creating love and life with you.”

The new snap is the first the couple have shared of their entire six-person household since the birth of little Alana on Nov. 12.

“We both chose the name. Cristiano chose Alana and I chose Martina,” Rodriguez told ¡HOLA! magazine, in Spanish, earlier this month. “We decided to give her both names that each of us chose. We thought it was even more special.”

Of Ronadlo, 32, the new mom added, “We have a beautiful relationship. When I have him next to me, I have everything.”

And while his kids currently complete his beautiful expanding household, four may not be the end of new fatherhood for Ronaldo.

Earlier this month, just prior to winning the annual Ballon d’Or award, the Portuguese Real Madrid star told French newspaper L’Equipe, “I want to have seven children and as many Ballons d’Or.”