Blake Lively Drove to the Hospital While in Labor, Plus More of the Wildest Celebrity Birth Stories

The Rampage star revealed to PEOPLE that he takes his hands-on parenting seriously — to the point that he helped deliver both of his kids with wife Hilarie.

“We didn’t use doctors, we used a midwife, so I delivered both of my kids,” he said. “The first time I didn’t know, I was shocked that I was part of it. I thought I was going to hold the leg, tell her to hopefully breathe and I wasn’t ready when I took my position. This time I was a little bit more prepared and got in and got her out immediately. As soon as her head breached I reached in there, grabbed her by the cheeks and got her out. Hilarie was over it, so it was awesome. I got to deliver both my kids, for real, it was cool.”