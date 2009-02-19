Country's Josh Turner to Be a Father Again

February 19, 2009 06:35 PM

Country star Josh Turner and his wife, Jennifer, are expecting their second child this summer, his rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The baby will join the couple’s 2-year-old son, Hampton, whom Turner has described to PEOPLE as “full of energy and such a delight.”

The “Everything Is Fine” singer, whose wife plays keyboards and sings backup in his band, says having Hampton in their lives “makes you richer as a person.”

