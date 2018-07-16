Conor McGregor is ready for round two of fatherhood!

The Irish UFC lightweight champion and his girlfriend Dee Devlin are expecting their second child together, Devlin announced on Instagram, Saturday, alongside a birthday tribute to her beau.

“Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump ❤,” the mom-to-be captioned a photo of McGregor on a boat, wearing a white robe.

The longtime couple, who have been together for 10 years, welcomed their first child, son Conor Jack, on May 6, 2017.

Following his grandson’s birth, McGregor’s father Tony McGregor told Irish Mirror that “the whole family are absolutely delighted.”

“We’ve experienced this recently with our eldest daughter and there’s no better feeling in the world than being a grandparent,” he added at the time. “The parents are absolutely over the moon and everyone is healthy.”

McGregor and Devlin regularly give glimpses into the life of their adorable family of three on social media. Earlier this month, the fighter shared a photo gallery of his baby boy joining him for a training session at the gym.

Little Conor watched his dad from the sidelines in the first two photos, but eventually joined him on the mat — even pinning the champ and then giving him a high five!

“Great work today my son,” McGregor wrote alongside his too-cute post.