Coco Rocha Is 'Excited to Have an Adult Beverage' at Her First Event Since Welcoming Son Iver

Coco Rocha is a mom of two!

The Canadian supermodel stepped out Saturday to attend the 11th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey, telling PEOPLE, “I feel like I’m playing dress up sometimes” of her current place in life.

“We have children and we bought a house,” she said of herself and husband James Conran, who share son Iver Eames, 6 weeks, and daughter Ioni James, 3. “I sometimes have to slap myself and say this is really mine. I love it.”

“I think it’s a lot more planning,” adds Rocha, 29, of her strategy in parenting two. “If you think you’re planning with one, you’re definitely planning for two. Bath time and then feeding time and then this one needs bath time and that one needs feeding time and Daddy needs feeding.”

Coco Rocha Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Coco Rocha and son Iver Coco Rocha/Instagram

Rocha says “nothing’s been different yet” in having a son compared to a daughter aside from Iver having “a little reflux” Ioni didn’t have (he’s also “gaining weight like mad”). And both the model’s children seem to have an equal affection toward her.

“He loves Mommy just as much as she loves Mommy,” she reveals. “They say boys love Mommy more. Well, she’s a Mommy’s girl always, so I want to see how much [he] will be Mommy’s boy.”

The fashion pro says Ioni has already taken to her brother in a big way. “She’s obsessed with him,” she shares. “The first time he cried, she panicked, thinking, ‘What’s going on?’ She’s always been very emotional.”

“She goes, ‘Can I hold him?’ when he’s crying. It’s so sweet and sometimes we let her and he stops crying, which is amazing,” Rocha adds. “Sometimes I have to say, ‘Unfortunately, Mommy has to take him,’ and she’s so disappointed. What kid wants to take a crying baby?”

Coco Rocha and daughter Ioni Coco Rocha/Instagram

Motherhood has been an unforgettable experience for Rocha, especially now that her son has arrived. But she can’t help admitting a little “me time” is something she’s looked forward to.

“It was six weeks yesterday [since Iver’s birth] and this is my first event out without a baby and my first drink will be today,” she says. “I’m so excited.”

Rocha continues, “There’s different choices — some people drink during pregnancy and some don’t. I didn’t, so I’m very excited. I’m excited to have an adult beverage that’s not milk throw-up all over me.”