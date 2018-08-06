Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Have a Glam Photo Shoot in Matching Swimsuits — See the Pics!

Coco Austin‘s mini-me knows what she likes!

The model and former reality star’s adorable 2½-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole has her hands full in a new set of photographs shared to Austin’s Instagram account on Saturday, showing the sweet duo posing in the pool while wearing matching floral swimwear by Fashion Nova.

Hamming it up for the camera, the gals pull a variety of funny faces while little Chanel holds onto a rope of red licorice for the first half the photos and a mermaid doll in the second half.

“I said to Chanel ‘Wanna take some pictures while we go in the pool?’ She says, ‘Then can i have some Licorice?’ and here’s the outcome,” Austin, 39, captioned her post.

Austin and Chanel have a long history of donning matching duds everywhere from the pool to at home, while doing yoga and even while traveling.

The fashion-forward tot is so connected to the latest style trends that she walked her first runway with Austin and dad Ice-T in February 2017 at just 14 months old, during the Air Jordan for the Rookie USA show for New York Fashion Week.

Despite admitting she initially hoped her daughter would find interests in a different industry, Austin believes Chanel may be destined to be a mini Coco.

“She’s definitely a performer, which I was a little worried about because I don’t really want her to be a performer,” the mother of one told PEOPLE in December. “That’s how her parents are. I think she’s going to, naturally.”

“I was trying to push against that a little bit. Maybe [encourage her] to be a rocket scientist. I don’t know, something I’m not. But it seems like she’s going in my direction,” added the Ice Loves Coco alum.