Coco Austin Says Breastfeeding 2½-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Is 'More for Comfort Now'

Coco Austin is pro-breastfeeding, specifically when it comes to her bond with 2½-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole.

“I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that,” Austin, 39, wrote along with a photo of her daughter sleeping on her chest during a recent flight.

“@babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I’m older,” the mother of one added.

Responding to commenters asking if she still nurses, Austin writes, “Yep, but it’s more for comfort now.”

Austin previously shared in March 2017 that her child was breastfeeding at 15 months.

“The main question I get from women is if I still breastfeed and the answer is yes. She’s 15 months and still going strong,” the wife of rapper and actor Ice-T said in a video during which she was feeding Chanel.

In fact, Austin has continued to be outspoken about breastfeeding since giving birth to her daughter in November 2015.

“I’m kind of obsessed with [breastfeeding],” she told E! News in June 2016. “[Chanel] is 6 months now, but for a good five months, she was great at breastfeeding.”

Austin also revealed that Chanel “want[ing] the bottle more” had “hurt my feelings.”

“I’m doing whatever I can because now, she’s growing, so she needs more milk … so I have to go from breastfeeding to formula, breastfeeding to formula, but I wish she would want a little more of me,” she said at the time.